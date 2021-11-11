Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
North Port Police looking for sexual battery suspect

Derrick Eugene Pierce
Derrick Eugene Pierce(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are searching for a man wanted on charges of sexual battery on a child.

North Port Police are currently looking for Derrick Eugene Pierce, 29. Police are not releasing many details, but say that Pierce is wanted on charges involving the sexual battery of a juvenile.

If you have any information on his location, please call 911 or 941-429-7300.

Veterans Day Parade 2021