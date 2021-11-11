North Port Police looking for sexual battery suspect

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port are searching for a man wanted on charges of sexual battery on a child.

North Port Police are currently looking for Derrick Eugene Pierce, 29. Police are not releasing many details, but say that Pierce is wanted on charges involving the sexual battery of a juvenile.

If you have any information on his location, please call 911 or 941-429-7300.

The NPPD is currently looking for W/M Derrick Eugene Pierce DOB 02/27/1992 of North Port. Derrick is now wanted on charges surrounding sexual battery on a child. If you have any information on his location, please call 911 or 941-429-7300. pic.twitter.com/48guSkH8QJ — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) November 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.