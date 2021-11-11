Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Moisture spikes and rain is back in the forecast, before this weekend’s cold front

By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is beginning to slip out into the Atlantic and relax its grip on the Suncoast.

The flow of air has shifted from the northeast to an easterly direction and will soon be southeast. This drives moisture into the area and, when combined with a bit of upper air energy passing by, will bring a small chance for showers and drizzle. The chance is highest this afternoon.

Tomorrow, likely early in the afternoon, a cold front will push past. There will be a slightly higher chance for showers Friday as the winds shift southwest before the frontal passage.

Once the winds shift to the north you will know the front is past and cooler air is on the way. A second push of cool air will arrive Sunday and temperatures and humidity will fall even more.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puppies saved from Strawberry Farms
Deputies seize dozens of dogs from breeder in Arcadia
John Scalzi's Wednesday morning forecast.
Cold front marching to Florida will bring weekend weather changes
No one was injured when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Sarasota Bay.
Pilot uninjured after emergency landing in Sarasota Bay
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Sherri Jarvis
Detectives identify victim in 41-year-old Texas murder mystery

Latest News

wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm November 10, 2021
Mainly inland late in the day
Cold front to move through on Friday
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather Wednesday 11/10/2021
WWSB ABC7 First Alert Weather Wednesday 11/10/2021
John Scalzi's Wednesday morning forecast.
Cold front marching to Florida will bring weekend weather changes