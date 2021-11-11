Moisture spikes and rain is back in the forecast, before this weekend’s cold front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure is beginning to slip out into the Atlantic and relax its grip on the Suncoast.

The flow of air has shifted from the northeast to an easterly direction and will soon be southeast. This drives moisture into the area and, when combined with a bit of upper air energy passing by, will bring a small chance for showers and drizzle. The chance is highest this afternoon.

Tomorrow, likely early in the afternoon, a cold front will push past. There will be a slightly higher chance for showers Friday as the winds shift southwest before the frontal passage.

Once the winds shift to the north you will know the front is past and cooler air is on the way. A second push of cool air will arrive Sunday and temperatures and humidity will fall even more.

