Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Internal Revenue Service is increasing the standard tax deduction to adjust for inflation in 2022.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service is increasing the standard tax deduction to adjust for inflation in 2022.

The adjustments generally apply to tax returns that will be filed in 2023, according to the IRS.

The changes account for more than 60 tax provisions, but the IRS said the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act rates will not be changed.

Of interest to many taxpayers, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for the tax year 2022 will rise to $25,900 which is an increase of $800 from the prior year.

According to the IRS, single taxpayers and for those who are married but filing separately, the standard deduction rises from $12,550 to $12,950, roughly a 3.2% increase.

For heads of households, the standard deduction will be $19,400 for the tax year 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of the marginal rates by tax brackets, according to the IRS:

  • 37% for individual single taxpayers on incomes greater than $539,900 ($647,850 for married couples filing jointly)
  • 35% for incomes over $215,950 ($431,900 for married couples filing jointly)
  • 32% for incomes over $170,050 ($340,100 for married couples filing jointly)
  • 24% for incomes over $89,075 ($178,150 for married couples filing jointly)
  • 22% for incomes over $41,775 ($83,550 for married couples filing jointly)
  • 12% for incomes over $10,275 ($20,550 for married couples filing jointly)
  • 10% for incomes of single individuals with incomes of $10,275 or less ($20,550 for married couples filing jointly)

It is common practice for adjustments to be made annually to reflect consumer prices. The standard tax deduction increased about 1.2% for the tax year 2021.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Puppies saved from Strawberry Farms
Deputies seize dozens of dogs from breeder in Arcadia
John Scalzi's Wednesday morning forecast.
Cold front marching to Florida will bring weekend weather changes
You can order the "FJB" pizza from Sarasota pizza restaurant Solorzano's
Sarasota, Fla. pizza restaurant sells ‘F Joe Biden’ pizzas
No one was injured when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Sarasota Bay.
Pilot uninjured after emergency landing in Sarasota Bay
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed

Latest News

It's highly unlikely Covid-19 will ever go away completely in the US or across the globe, but...
COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A...
Court temporarily delays release of Trump’s Jan. 6 records
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a video of Ahmaud Arbery walking through a house under...
Videos of Ahmaud Arbery, others roaming vacant home shown to jury
Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld music festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in...
Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death total at 9
FILE - Jerry Douglas had hundreds of acting credits include the films “JFK” and “Mommie...
Jerry Douglas, ‘Young and the Restless’ star, dead at 88