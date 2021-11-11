Cold front to move through on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For Veteran’s day we can expect to see clouds in and out through the day with a few scattered showers and a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm. The rain chance is at 30% and the majority of rain will be inland pushing toward the north at first and then toward the NE as winds pick up out of the SW at 5-10 mph. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees.

Thursday night look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and lows in the upper 60s as winds continue out of the SW keeping things warm and muggy.

Friday we will see variable cloudiness in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon once the front moves through. The high on Friday will be near 80 degrees with a 20% chance for some isolated showers as the front moves through around mid day.

Saturday we will see another reinforcing cold front move through with little fan fare as there won’t be a lot of moisture to work with. The rain chance on Saturday is only at 20% chance for a passing shower or two. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the NNW at 10 mph with some higher gusts at times.

Slight chance for some showers (WWSB)

Sunday we start off cool with a low in the mid 50s for most upper 50s near the coast. There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday but the high will only get into the low 70s for most. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph.

Monday we start off cool again with temperatures in the low to mid 50s under clear skies. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day but temperatures stay cool with highs only in the low 70s. The average high for this time of year is 80 degrees.

For boaters expect winds out of the ESE turning to the SW later in the day at 5-10 knots. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.