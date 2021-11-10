Advertise With Us
Watch: Man steals endangered bird from pet store

The store video shows a young white man with close cropped brown hair, wearing a maroon t-shirt...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg police are looking for a man who walked out of a pet store with a bird worth almost $4,000.

Surveillance video from the Animal House Pet Center show a man taking a Red-Fronted Macaw out of its cage and walking out of the store with the bird in hand.

The bird is critically endangered in the wild and worth $3,800, police say.

If you know this macaw misappropriator, contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780, or text your tip to TIP411.

If you send a tip, refer to report 2021-041324

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

