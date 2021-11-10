Watch: Man steals endangered bird from pet store

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - St. Petersburg police are looking for a man who walked out of a pet store with a bird worth almost $4,000.

Surveillance video from the Animal House Pet Center show a man taking a Red-Fronted Macaw out of its cage and walking out of the store with the bird in hand.

The bird is critically endangered in the wild and worth $3,800, police say.

If you know this macaw misappropriator, contact St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780, or text your tip to TIP411.

If you send a tip, refer to report 2021-041324

