Warmer Wednesday and cooler for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The jacket and sweater weather is going away for a couple of days but will be back over the weekend. A cold front will be moving through the area on Friday but don’t expect a lot of rain.

Winds will be switching a bit on Wednesday turning more to the east and then southeast which will keep temperatures close to average. The normal high is 81 and the low is 62 degrees. We will also see a slight rise in the humidity over the next 24 hours but should still feel nice.

For Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies later in the day with less than a 20% chance for a passing shower in the afternoon. The high on Tuesday will be 81 degrees.

As the front gets closer on Thursday look for an increase in some cloudiness. We will see partly cloudy skies with a high in the low 80s after a low in the low 60s. There is a 20% chance for a few showers mainly later in the day.

Warm through Friday (WWSB)

Friday we will see a cold front slip in around midday which will bring a slight chance for a few showers once again. Winds will pick up a bit out of the south and southwest at 10-15 mph. The rain chance on Friday is at a low 30%.

Saturday there is a chance for a few morning showers and then some clearing later in the day. The high on Saturday a little cooler as winds switch around to the NW at 10-15 mph. The high on Saturday will be right around 75 degrees.

Sunday will be cool with a low in the low to mid 50s to start the day under mostly clear skies. We will see mostly sunny skies during the day with a high only in the low 70s.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 5-10 knots and seas less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

