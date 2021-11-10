Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.
Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.(AP Photo/Michel Euler/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women’s team.

PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening.

PSG says it “condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed.”

No other names were given, but several French media reports said that midfielder Kheira Hamraoui was attacked following an evening out with Diallo and another unnamed teammate.

Broadcaster BFM TV reported that Hamraoui needed stitches to her hands and legs after being hit several times with an iron bar.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Sarasota Bay.
Pilot uninjured after emergency landing in Sarasota Bay
Puppies saved from Strawberry Farms
Deputies seize dozens of dogs from breeder in Arcadia
WWSB Generic Stock 12
New trolley service announced in Sarasota hopes to make travel easier for tourists
Theft suspects lead deputies on chase; both in custody
David John Kolenda
Charlotte County woman killed in domestic dispute, deputies say

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
‘Strong’ start to kids COVID-19 vaccine campaign, White House coordinator says
Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made...
GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says