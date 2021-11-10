Advertise With Us
SCAT and MCAT continue to require passengers to wear a mask on their buses

Mask requirements remain in place for SCAT and MCAT.
Mask requirements remain in place for SCAT and MCAT.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For SCAT buses in Sarasota County and MCAT buses in Manatee County, drivers and passengers are still required to wear face masks while inside the bus.

“It makes me feel more comfortable,” said Erik Morck, a Sarasota resident. “It’s an enclosed space and people have colds, coughs and things like that, of course it makes you nervous when you are in a tube.”

Not everyone is onboard with wearing a mask on these buses.

“You shouldn’t have to wear a mask if you are fully vaccinated, that’s what the vaccination is for,” said Lora Heck, a Sarasota resident. “What else is the vaccination for.”

This mask wearing requirement is part of a federal mandate that went into effect in February of this year. It will stay in place for all types of mass transportation, including buses, until January 18th, 2022.

“Following the mandates, we also think it’s good for the passengers,” said Jonathan Roberson, Planning Manager for MCAT. “It keeps people moving, people are returning to the system.”

There is signage on the outside and inside of these buses reminding people to mask up. For those who forget to bring their mask, there are plenty on the buses free of charge.

