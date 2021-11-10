Advertise With Us
Manatee Co. Commissioner starts GoFundMe for families affected by fire

No word on what started the fire
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Commissioner has started a GoFundMe page to help families affected by a devastating apartment fire.

Manatee County Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the families affected by the fire, which displaced a family of six, including four children.

“While on my annual District 3 ride along with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, I was a firsthand witness to the horrific fire in Aaron Lake Apartments in West Bradenton,” Ostenbridge wrote in a Facebook post. “I have organized this GoFundMe page to help these displaced families navigate through this disaster. I want to rally the community together so please share this post and consider donating any amount to support these families who have just lost their homes,”

Sixteen families in the complex have been affected. Kevin Hawkins, father of family, spoke with ABC7 about how he saved his children from the fire.

He and his wife, Jessica, were outside when smoke suddenly started pluming from the apartments. Kevin said he kicked in a glass door and crawled through the smoke-filled rooms feeling around to find the kids.

He and his 4-month-old barely made it out. “When I grabbed him, I turned back around to run out and flames started coming up,” Hawkins said. “So, I was forced to jump out the bedroom window with him.”

Kevin has deep cuts in his legs and hand all from broken glass. Jessica, like the kids, is dealing with smoke inhalation. Relatives of the Hawkins family have also set up a GoFundMe. You can donate by clicking here.

Investigators believe the fire caused an estimated $1 million in damages.

