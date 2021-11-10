Advertise With Us
Man working to rebuild after fire destroys home

Tony Collins is getting help from the American Red Cross, but it's going to take time for his...
Tony Collins is getting help from the American Red Cross, but it's going to take time for his family to recover.(Shane Battis)
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -

It’s a tough sight. A place that was once you’re home gone with everything you own.

“Literally everything like boxers, drawers, socks,” an exasperated Tony Collins said as he looked at the ruins of his apartment at the Aaron Lake Apartments complex. “Everything is just gone like you don’t have nothing.”

The fire came out of nowhere.

Fire officials say a dryer vent malfunctioned, sparking a fire that wiped out 16 units at the complex. By morning, 30 people were without a home.

Collins was alerted when he heard a loud commotion outside.

“I looked down at the other apartment over there and I just see flames coming out the windows,” he said.

Tony is getting some help from the American Red Cross.

The nonprofit gives displaced people $500, which is usually spent on temporary housing. Then they give counseling and advice to help them relocate.

It’s helpful, but there’s some things that can’t be replaced.

Tony’s dog Drake was inside his kennel when the fire started. He was trapped inside and later died from his injuries.

“Just to think he was in that cage and suffering,” Collins said while looking over at the ruined apartment.

Drake is gone, but Tony’s family still needs help.

Tony’s mom is letting him, his wife and daughter stay with her for now. However, he doesn’t know how long it could take for them to find a new home.

There is some good news, though. The nonprofit Turning Points is going to help him pay his first month of rent when its time.

“I’m tired of crying, tired of being mad,” Collins said. “I’m just blessed that my daughter’s ok, I’m ok. Y’know, just keep on going I guess.”

It’ll be a tough road ahead, but one he won’t walk alone.

Tony also has a GoFundMe setup to help his family.

If you want to donate you can do so by clicking here.

