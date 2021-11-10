Advertise With Us
Job fair to be held today with hundreds of jobs for Suncoast residents

Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Sarasota Florida JobLink job fair Wednesday, November 10th.
Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Sarasota Florida JobLink job fair Wednesday, November 10th.(Florida JobLink)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Sarasota, Florida JobLink job fair this Wednesday.

The fair will be held at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway in Sarasota. on Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

JobLink is holding the mega Job Fair with 25 top area companies that will offer on-the-spot interviews. Jobs available at the job fair include: customer service, labor and construction, logistics, driving, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, tech, warehouse, education and more. Jobs are for the entire Tampa Bay area, not only Sarasota/Bradenton.

Employers that will be at the event include Amazon, Sarasota Memorial, Cowan Systems, City Of Bradenton, Walmart and many more.

