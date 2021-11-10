Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release

This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III following his arrest Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Ruggs is facing felony charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.(Clark County Detention Center via AP)
By KEN RITTER
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III are fighting to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a woman and cost Ruggs his NFL job.

Ruggs didn’t appear in person in court Wednesday, as prosecutors filed additional charges that could mean additional prison time if the 22-year-old former first-round NFL draft pick is convicted.

He is accused of driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada when his sports car slammed into the rear of Tina Tintor’s vehicle early Nov. 2.

Tintor’s funeral is scheduled Thursday. Ruggs is being held on house arrest with strict conditions while his criminal case proceeds.

Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, cited state privacy law and convinced a judge to at least temporarily block access to Ruggs’ medical records.

A photography of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor...
A photography of Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog is placed at a makeshift memorial site to honor them at South Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway, on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. Tintor and her dog were killed when Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs, accused of DUI, slammed into the rear of Tintor's vehicle.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye | Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chesnoff said state law supersedes federal health records privacy requirements.

Attorney Peter Christiansen obtained the same temporary block on behalf of Ruggs’ girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington. She was with Ruggs and was also injured in the crash.

The judge set a Dec. 8 hearing to decide if their medical records must be turned over to police and prosecutors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one was injured when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Sarasota Bay.
Pilot uninjured after emergency landing in Sarasota Bay
Puppies saved from Strawberry Farms
Deputies seize dozens of dogs from breeder in Arcadia
WWSB Generic Stock 12
New trolley service announced in Sarasota hopes to make travel easier for tourists
Theft suspects lead deputies on chase; both in custody
David John Kolenda
Charlotte County woman killed in domestic dispute, deputies say

Latest News

Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
‘Strong’ start to kids COVID-19 vaccine campaign, White House coordinator says
Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made...
GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says