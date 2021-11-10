Advertise With Us
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office saves dozens of dogs from Strawberry Farms

Puppies saved from Strawberry Farms
Puppies saved from Strawberry Farms(DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office saved dozens of dogs from Strawberry Farms on Tuesday.

On Oct. 28, Sergeant Paeplow received a call from a customer of Strawberry Farms, which claims to be “a husky paradise” on their website. This customer’s puppy had allegedly lost around five pounds while under the care of Rose Romano, one of the employees at Strawberry Farms.

The initial investigation found more complaints from previous employees, arrests out of St. Petersburg, and a letter from a vet who had to decline spaying one puppy because “she had wounds on her face... no palpable fat... ribs, vertebrae and pelvic bones easily visible.”

The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division and Sergeant Bailey created a warrant for a judge to sign.

On Tuesday morning, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County Animal Control seized 39 adult dogs, 19 puppies, and 26 other animals. Deputies said there was no sign of food or water and there were feces and urine everywhere.

“We have to do better as people,” said Sheriff Potter. “These animals don’t deserve to live like this.”

Robert Polk, another employee at Strawberry Farms, was arrested at the scene with 82 counts of neglect. A warrant has been issued for Romano for the same thing, as well as two felony counts of forging medical documents.

If you know the whereabouts of Romano, contact the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700.

