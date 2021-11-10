Deputies find stolen Army explosives in Nokomis home

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Nokomis man is facing a slew of charges after deputies found him in possession with stolen explosives from the U.S. Army.

A bomb technician with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office testified that officers were called to a home on Mount Pleasant Road in Nokomis to serve a court order for temporary detention for mental health evaluation, called a Baker Act, for Reed DeSario.

The order came after a tenant who lived upstairs told law enforcement DeSario threatened him with a firearm. As DeSario was taken into custody, animal control officers came to retrieve his dogs. That’s when officers noticed a suspicious device with switches and wiring.

Technicians determined that the switch looked like homemade bomb, but the device was not functional.

Neighbors said DeSario had threatened to shoot others and had several firearms inside. Technicians discovered multiple explosive devices, including a firing device commonly used in booby traps, sheet explosives, trigger devices and a live grenade. During his service with the Army, the report noted, DeSario had received training in improvised explosives.

DeSario had access to the explosives when he was in the Army but he separated from the military in 2016. The explosives were all property of the Army.

Deputies also say they found a marijuana grow operation.

DeSario is now in custody and is charged with six counts possession of stolen explosives, possession of a destructive device, and charges related to the cultivation of marijuana.

