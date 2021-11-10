Cold front marching to Florida will bring weekend weather changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Everything remains on track for the timing of a frontal passage on the Suncoast late in the day Friday into early Saturday.

As the cold front approaches, our winds will twist to the southeast and then southwest on Friday. That will bring a slow increase in moisture with a spike in humidity on Friday.

Rain chances will go up a bit today in inland locations of Hardee and DeSoto counties but the coast will stay dry. Rain chances will go up slightly on Thursday and Friday, but nothing like what we experienced last week.

Once the front passes, we will see winds pick up on Saturday with boating advisories possible. On Sunday, the winds will die down a bit, with lower temperatures and humidity. Much of next week will remain in the 70s.

