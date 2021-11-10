Carnival Cruise Line sailing out of Tampa starting this month

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Carnival Cruise Line will resume its guest operations from Tampa when Carnival Pride departs on Sunday, November 14 from the Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal on a seven-day Western Caribbean cruise.

Sunday’s week-long voyage will visit the Mexican ports of Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico as well as Belize and Mahogany Bay in Roatan, Honduras.

It’s Carnival’s first to depart from Tampa since the industry restarted operations in July.

