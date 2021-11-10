Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
1 person arrested after social media threat made against Braden River High School

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has been arrested after a social media threat was been made against Braden River High School, according to an email sent out to the Pirate community.

Security with the Manatee County School District investigated the threat and ended up arresting one person, whose name has not been released.

As a precautionary measure, an additional presence was approved for on and around the school’s campus on Wednesday.

“While these kinds of threats are not uncommon in schools, law enforcement and the school district take every one of these situations very seriously,” the email stated.

School officials are asking parents and guardians to take this opportunity to speak to their children about the consequences of making threats against other students or a school.

“The consequences can be life-altering,” the email stated.

