Watch: Officers save woman from sinking vehicle

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman who ran off the road and into a canal in Port Orange was saved by quick-thinking police officers.

After heavy local rains Nov. 5, the vehicle off the road and into a canal. Four officers responded and found that the driver was trapped in the vehicle as it was sinking, the department said.

Body camera video shows the officers entering the water, breaking the window and pulling her out of the sinking car.

“This is another great example of Port Orange Police Officer’s daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect a stranger,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Port Orange is in Volusia County, south of Daytona Beach.

