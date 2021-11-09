Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Watch: Officers save woman from sinking vehicle

Body camera footage showed a rescue of a woman sinking in he car by Port Orange, Florida, police.
Body camera footage showed a rescue of a woman sinking in he car by Port Orange, Florida, police.(Port Orange Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman who ran off the road and into a canal in Port Orange was saved by quick-thinking police officers.

After heavy local rains Nov. 5, the vehicle off the road and into a canal. Four officers responded and found that the driver was trapped in the vehicle as it was sinking, the department said.

Body camera video shows the officers entering the water, breaking the window and pulling her out of the sinking car.

“This is another great example of Port Orange Police Officer’s daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm’s way to protect a stranger,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Port Orange is in Volusia County, south of Daytona Beach.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David John Kolenda
Charlotte County woman killed in domestic dispute, deputies say
Traffic near Sarasota Memorial Hospital is flowing again Monday morning after a gas leak.
Gas leak closes U.S. 41 overnight near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Richard Gillion
Police: Homeless man arrested after repeated 911 calls when Salvation Army fills up
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Surveillance video of puppy stealing
2 people arrested after allegedly stealing puppies in Largo

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 9
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 9
John Scalzi's Tuesday morning forecast.
Slowly warming as winds twist due to cold front moving this way
Nuitrition
Suncoast school districts seeing effects of national supply chain shortage
pulse
Video shows fire that damaged Pulse memorial