U.S. borders open for travelers from other countries, Suncoast reacts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This travel ban has hit so close to home for so many people including our own family members. Some of our family members have not visited the United States from Great Britain since November of 2019, which was before the pandemic.

“It’s very difficult and I know I’m in the same position as other families,” said Lysa, a family member who has dual citizenship. “Certainly living in London, I know a lot of people who haven’t been able to travel, I know lots of people who have missed family occasions, they’ve not been with family when they’ve been ill.”

Lysa has been able to fly back and forth, especially to see her aging parents in St. Petersburg.

Now that the U.S. borders have opened for travelers from different countries who are vaccinated, so many more people will be able to travel across the border into the United States.

“It will be an opportunity for Hugh [Lysa’s partner] to see everyone and everyone to see him and for us to do things prior to COVID we all took for granted.”

For SRQ and other area airports, they are expecting to see an influx of international travelers in the coming days.

“Normally about 10 percent of our traffic is international traffic,” said Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of SRQ. “Either directly on Air Canada which doesn’t start until February, or through international gateways on the major network carriers like Delta, American, and United. So we expect to see an uptick as well in that traffic.”

Many people say it’s about time the United States took this action.

“The U.K. opened its doors to U.S. visitors four months ago,” said Lysa. “They’ve waited a long time, I understand that part of getting regulations into place.”

