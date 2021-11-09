Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Theft suspects lead deputies on chase; one in custody

(WILX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in custody after a theft in Sarasota led deputies on a chase on Interstate 75, ending in a crash in North Port, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

A retail theft was reported around 4:30 p.m. Monday at a store in the 4000 block of Cattlemen Road.

Two suspects fled in a vehicle onto southbound I-75. Deputies chose not to pursue in vehicles due to unsafe conditions, but the sheriff’s Aviation Unit tracked the suspects and relayed their position to ground units.

The getaway driver eventually lost control of the vehicle in a residential area in Warm Mineral Springs and fled on foot, according to a spokeswoman from the sheriff’s office.

One passenger in that vehicle was taken into custody. No serious injuries or damage were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

