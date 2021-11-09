Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Suncoast school districts seeing effects of national supply chain shortage

Nuitrition
Nuitrition(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Supply chain shortages continue across the U.S. and on the Suncoast, school districts in Sarasota and Manatee counties are also feeling the pinch.

“We are experiencing the same supply chain shortages that you are seeing the grocery stores now,” said Regina Thoma, Manatee schools’ director of Food and Nutrition Services.

Thoma said due to manufacturers being short on inventory, it has forced them to get creative. “We’re having to do a lot of maneuvering and selecting different products, working with new manufacturers, to make sure we can feed our students every day.”

Thoma said the district has been experiencing shortages with items such as chicken, oat products and paper products. They’ve been able to meet federal food guidelines for now, but as far as paper products, they’ve been going to different sources.

“We’ve been going to alternate resources including Amazon and finding the products wherever they are available,” said Thoma.

Thoma said they have been using U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers to feed all students free of charge this year and last, as over 65% of their students in Manatee County are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

In Sarasota County, Thoma’s counterpart, Sara Dan, said they are also facing supply issues, looking for substitutions that meet guidelines.

“What you have to do is figure out if that substitution meets the requirements of our program,” said Dan.

Dan said in Sarasota County they are experiencing product shortages with items such as chicken, beef, various breakfast items, produce and paper goods.

Due to the shortages, she said it has led them to take matters into their own hands as well to meet the needs of students and federal guidelines, even if it means to buy products from local markets.

“As much as possible if we can locate that item, whether we can go to a wholesale club, we have been to Sam’s through this to pick up some items,” said Dan.

Thoma and Dan said they have utilized this shortage as a part of education as well, and have used this as a teaching moment for the students they serve.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David John Kolenda
Charlotte County woman killed in domestic dispute, deputies say
Traffic near Sarasota Memorial Hospital is flowing again Monday morning after a gas leak.
Gas leak closes U.S. 41 overnight near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Richard Gillion
Police: Homeless man arrested after repeated 911 calls when Salvation Army fills up
James Herbert Brick, 61, was arrested in Laurel County, North Carolina.
Sheriff: 16-year-old girl rescued in Kentucky after using hand gestures from TikTok
Surveillance video of puppy stealing
2 people arrested after allegedly stealing puppies in Largo

Latest News

Body camera footage showed a rescue of a woman sinking in he car by Port Orange, Florida, police.
Watch: Officers save woman from sinking vehicle
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 9
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday November 9
John Scalzi's Tuesday morning forecast.
Slowly warming as winds twist due to cold front moving this way
pulse
Video shows fire that damaged Pulse memorial