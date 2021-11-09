Suncoast school districts seeing effects of national supply chain shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Supply chain shortages continue across the U.S. and on the Suncoast, school districts in Sarasota and Manatee counties are also feeling the pinch.

“We are experiencing the same supply chain shortages that you are seeing the grocery stores now,” said Regina Thoma, Manatee schools’ director of Food and Nutrition Services.

Thoma said due to manufacturers being short on inventory, it has forced them to get creative. “We’re having to do a lot of maneuvering and selecting different products, working with new manufacturers, to make sure we can feed our students every day.”

Thoma said the district has been experiencing shortages with items such as chicken, oat products and paper products. They’ve been able to meet federal food guidelines for now, but as far as paper products, they’ve been going to different sources.

“We’ve been going to alternate resources including Amazon and finding the products wherever they are available,” said Thoma.

Thoma said they have been using U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers to feed all students free of charge this year and last, as over 65% of their students in Manatee County are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

In Sarasota County, Thoma’s counterpart, Sara Dan, said they are also facing supply issues, looking for substitutions that meet guidelines.

“What you have to do is figure out if that substitution meets the requirements of our program,” said Dan.

Dan said in Sarasota County they are experiencing product shortages with items such as chicken, beef, various breakfast items, produce and paper goods.

Due to the shortages, she said it has led them to take matters into their own hands as well to meet the needs of students and federal guidelines, even if it means to buy products from local markets.

“As much as possible if we can locate that item, whether we can go to a wholesale club, we have been to Sam’s through this to pick up some items,” said Dan.

Thoma and Dan said they have utilized this shortage as a part of education as well, and have used this as a teaching moment for the students they serve.

