Slowly warming as winds twist due to cold front moving this way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure remains our main weather driver again today.

The low that was off the mid-Atlantic coast has pulled away today and because of that, the winds will be a bit lighter on the Suncoast by afternoon, but expect an evening wind surge.

We may see a few more clouds this afternoon as the winds begin to twist to a more easterly direction. This will eventually bring higher humidity by the end of the workweek. Temperatures will also respond to the wind shift. Higher dew points will keep the night temperatures higher and the east wind will move, warmed by the sun, by afternoon, returning us to the 80s.

An approaching cold front will up the rain chance by Friday. A rapid wind shift will occur on Saturday and drier and cooler air begins to filter in on a north wind. Temperatures will drop into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday may see some of the coolest air of the next seven days, with highs in the upper 60s.

