Sea turtle nesting season comes to an end

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea turtle nesting season has come to an end and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium says it was a successful one.

Sea turtle nesting requires a lot of vigilance so that nests aren’t disturbed and the endangered creatures must be closely monitored for safety. Lights cannot shine directly at nesting areas due to disorientation and nests are roped off to prevent people from potentially destroying the habitat on accident.

This season, a total of 3,786 nests were counted by Mote’s Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program who monitored 35 miles of beaches along Florida’s southwest coast from May through October.

It’s the highest number of nests in the program’s 40 years history.

You can learn more about these turtles below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.