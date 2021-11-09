Sarasota County offices to close for Veterans Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Sarasota County government offices including libraries, recreation centers and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

Closed for the holiday:

Sarasota County’s Chemical Collection Centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road.

The Central County Landfill Administration Office.

The Re-Uz-It Shop located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road.

Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) offices and customer service windows.

Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Call Center.

Operating on the holiday:

SCAT bus service, including paratransit service and the Siesta Key Breeze and Mobility on Demand, will operate usual schedules Thursday, Nov. 11.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste will be collected as regularly scheduled for residential customers in unincorporated Sarasota County.

The Central County Landfill at 4000 Knights Trail Road and the Citizens’ Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All hand unloads must arrive at least 30 minutes prior to closing.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.

