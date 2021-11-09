Advertise With Us
Rodgers admits he ‘misled people’ about being vaccinated

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By WBAY news staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday that while he stands behind the comments he made about why he did not get vaccinated for COVID-19, he does acknowledge that he “misled people.”

“I shared an opinion that’s polarizing,” Rodgers said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee show. “I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of, those comments. But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. I stand behind the things that I said.”

In a news conference in August when asked if he was vaccinated, Rodgers said he was “immunized,” WBAY reported.

On Friday, Rodgers addressed the August news conference.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth,” Rodgers said on Friday.

He also stated that he did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He did not specify the ingredient.

Rodgers said that he did not want to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of the reports of people getting blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said this side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is rare.

Rodgers said that he understands why his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine made waves, but stands by his decision, insisting that he is an “athlete and not an activist.”

“I understand that this issue in general is charging to a lot of people because we’re talking about public health,” he said.

Rodgers also said that he “respects everyone’s opinion.”

“I have no judgment. Hate is not going to bring us out of this pandemic. It’s going to be connecting and love. I’m not going to hate on anybody who’s said things about me,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said that he is “feeling really good.”

The earliest he can return to the team is Saturday.

“I’m definitely fortunate to have the type of care that I’ve been able to have. I know it’s special and it’s helped me get through this better. I also know it hasn’t been like that for everybody,” he said. “I know this is a difficult time for so many people dealing with COVID. It’s been a tough two years for a lot of people. This has definitely been a time of reflection.”

