Reminder of road closures for Veterans Day Parade in Sarasota


By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reminding the public of road closures that are planned for the Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will take place on Thursday at 10 a.m. in downtown.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, several roads will be closed and there will be tow-away zones.

The following roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday:

  • Main Street from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court
  • Main Street from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41
  • Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
  • Pineapple Avenue from State Street to First Street
  • Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard
  • First Street from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue
  • Central Avenue from Main Street to First Street
  • Gulfstream Avenue from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

Vehicles that are not removed by 8 a.m. will be towed. For more information on towed vehicles, call Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

