Polk County in search of substitute crossing guards

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for substitute crossing guards in Lake Wales and Auburndale.

Anyone interested in applying for the substitute school crossing guard positions in Lake Wales and Auburndale should contact Supervisor Courtney Branch at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office by calling (863) 534-7300 ext. 109.

Applicants should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners.

