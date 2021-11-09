Pilot uninjured after emergency landing in Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Sarasota Bay, airport officials confirm.

According to officials at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, a small plane went down in the bay near Florida Boulevard. The plane is a single engine Cherokee Plane that took off from Sebring approaching to land at SRQ. The pilot reported a lack of throttle as he approached and made the decision to land the plane in Sarasota Bay.

When rescue arrived they found the pilot on the wing of the aircraft with no injuries. It was a flight training situation but the pilot was the only one on board.

The plane landed approximately 40 feet offshore, in 3-5 feet of water. No damage was caused to any property and Bens was not hurt.

NTSB gave permission for the plane owner to have it removed and they will follow up for the investigation.

Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately stated the plane took off from SRQ. The plane was on approach to land, per Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials.

