Suncoast Strong
New SR 70 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound to open on Wednesday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BARTOW, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday at 5 a.m., the new SR 70 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound will open.

SR 70 eastbound drivers will use the new ramp, while westbound drivers will still use the existing on-ramp.

All drivers are asked to exercise caution and follow posted detour signage. Law enforcement officers will be present in the area.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

