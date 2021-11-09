New SR 70 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound to open on Wednesday

BARTOW, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday at 5 a.m., the new SR 70 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound will open.

SR 70 eastbound drivers will use the new ramp, while westbound drivers will still use the existing on-ramp.

All drivers are asked to exercise caution and follow posted detour signage. Law enforcement officers will be present in the area.

