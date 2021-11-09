Manatee County offices closed Thursday; trash pickups not affected

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County government offices and all Manatee County libraries will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 to commemorate Veterans Day. Normal hours of business will resume on Friday, Nov. 12.

Trash, recycling and yard waste collections for the week are not affected and will follow the normal collection schedule.

Manatee County Area Transit, the Anna Maria Island Trolley and the Longboat Key Shuttle and regular weekday Handy Bus will operate as normal on Thursday. Customer service booths at the downtown Bradenton and Desoto Transit stations will remain open and staffed.

“Veterans Day is a day to salute our heroes and remember all the sacrifices they made for our great nation. To all the veterans out there, your service and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a news release.

