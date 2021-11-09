Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Lost hunter rescued in Babcock/Webb wildlife area

A photo taken from a sheriff's helicopter's thermal imaging camera, shows a lost hunter's...
A photo taken from a sheriff's helicopter's thermal imaging camera, shows a lost hunter's off-road vehicle.(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold and wet hunter lost in 80,000 acres of woodlands was rescued Saturday night by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asked for help from the sheriff’s Aviation Unit in finding a missing hunter somewhere in the 80,000-acre Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area.

The area is just south and east of Punta Gorda, across Charlotte and Lee counties.

A helicopter equipped with aerial night vision and thermal imaging equipment began searching. The man was located, sitting in his vehicle in the woods. The hunter was flashing his lights, trying desperately to signal the rescuers.

Pilot John Bautista relayed the man’s exact location, but due to recent rain, the area was flooded. No vehicles or personnel were able to get within 3 miles of the man.

By this time, it was nearly midnight, and the temperature had dropped to 54 degrees. The man was also wet, putting him at risk for hypothermia.

Bautista was able to locate a safe clearing to land nearby, allowing Chief Pilot Shane Engelauf to reach the hunter. Engelauf approached the man and helped him board the helicopter, which flew him to safety.

The man told deputies he did not think he would have survived the night had he not been found. “That’s why we’re here. If you’re in trouble, we’re going to help,” Engelauf said.

A map shows where the lost hunter was found.
A map shows where the lost hunter was found.(CCSO)

