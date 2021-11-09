First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes section of Moccasin Wallow Road

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas leak has forced the closure of Moccasin Wallow Road in Parrish, between Carter Road and the entrance to the Del Webb community in Parrish.

Fire officials are currently on scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Fire officials are currently working a gas leak near Moccasin Wallow Rd. in Parrish. As a result, Moccasin Wallow Rd. is currently closed between Carter Rd. and the entrance to the Del Webb community. Please seek an alternate route. #TrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/tK171QU2Tl — Manatee Sheriff (@ManateeSheriff) November 9, 2021

