First Alert Traffic: Gas leak closes section of Moccasin Wallow Road

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas leak has forced the closure of Moccasin Wallow Road in Parrish, between Carter Road and the entrance to the Del Webb community in Parrish.

Fire officials are currently on scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

