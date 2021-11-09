FAA releases preliminary report on Jackson County plane crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Federal Aviation Administration released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash that happened Monday afternoon in Jackson County. The SONEX single engine aircraft crashed while attempting to land in Marianna and then caught fire, according to the report.

The lone victim in the crash was the pilot of the plane, but has yet to be identified further.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said that the plane crashed in Malone, near the Florida-Alabama line, according to WTVY.

The FAA report lists the plane’s registration number as N432SX. The class 1 experimental plane was manufactured in 2012 and is described as a fixed wing, single engine aircraft with two seats, according to public aircraft registration data. The plane is also registered out of St. Louis, Mo.

