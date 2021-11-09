Cool again on Tuesday with a gradual warming trend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A light jacket or sweater will be necessary once again if your heading out early on Tuesday as temperatures will be in the mid 50s for most right around sunrise. The really dry air will stick around as well making it feel very nice with the low humidity. There will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure moves in and winds will still be out of the NE at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday we get back to more normal readings with lows in the low 60′s to start the day and warm into the upper 70′s to low 80′s by the mid afternoon. Should be really super nice. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Chance for some rain on Friday (WWSB)

Thursday we start to see an increase in clouds as a storm system to our north draws some moisture back our way. Look for partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance for an afternoon shower or two. The high on Tuesday will be right around 80 degrees.

Friday skies become mostly cloudy along with a good chance for a few showers an a possible thunderstorm mainly during the afternoon and evening as the cold front begins to move in. The high on Friday will be in the upper 70s. The rain chance is at 40%. At the time of this writing I am not anticipating anything too rough but one or two thunderstorms may be possible.

Saturday we will see some cooling as winds switch around to the NNW and pick up a bit to 15-18 mph. Skies will be clearing somewhat as some drier air moves in again. The high on Saturday should be right around 75 degrees under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Sunday will be the coolest start this week with lows in the low to mid 50s for most and upper 50s near the coast. We will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 70 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Monday will be cool and dry with highs in the mid 70s.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 10-15 kts. and seas running 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.

