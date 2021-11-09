Bradenton father recalls saving four kids from Bradenton apartment fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A family of six caught in an apartment fire are on the mend

Kevin Hawkins spoke to ABC7 to tell us about how he, his wife and four young children escaped from the fire at the Arron Lake Apartments Saturday night.

He says the fire ignited suddenly and he had to act fast to save his kids.

“My main concern was getting all my kids out and I accomplished it,” he said.

Kevin’s kids are all recovering from smoke inhalation.

He and his wife Jessica were outside when smoke suddenly started pluming from the apartments. Kevin said he kicked in a glass door and crawled through the smoke-filled rooms feeling around to find the kids.

He and his four-month-old barely made it out.

“When I grabbed him, I turned back around to run out and flames started coming up,” Hawkins said. “So, I was forced to jump out the bedroom window with him.”

Kevin has deep scars in his legs and hand all from broken glass. Jessica, like the kids, is dealing with smoke inhalation.

“My wife is currently still in the ICU,” he said. “She had burnt lungs and also had soot as well from all the smoke, but overall, everyone is recovering well.”

The Hawkins family has already been getting tons of support from his friends and neighbors through donations.

The community here, doing what they can to get Kevin and his family back on their feet.

“We really appreciate all the contributed from people and everything very much,” Hawkins said.

Kevin’s sister has set up a GoFundMe account to help out the family. You donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.