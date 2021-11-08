Veterans Day Parade to be held this Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will host its annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and will move east to west on Main Street, ending at Gulfstream Avenue. The festivities will culminate in an 11 a.m. ceremony at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park at the corner of Gulfstream Avenue and Main Street, recognizing the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the armistice was signed in 1918, ending World War I.

This year’s parade theme is “All Gave Some … Some Gave All.” The ceremony will feature as guest speaker Army Chief Warrant Officer Wes Rinehart, a 2003 Sarasota Military Academy graduate who served several tours in Afghanistan.

The parade will include the color guards from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County Fire Department; antique military vehicles; students from Sarasota Military Academy, Booker and Sarasota high schools, Sarasota Academy of the Arts and the Venice Middle School Junior Marines; Boy Scouts of America; Girl Scouts of the USA; and many other veterans groups, community organizations and local dignitaries.

Helicopter pilot and Sarasota Military Academy graduate Wes Rienhart is scheduled to speak.

There will be several road closures and vehicle tow-away zones for the parade, in effect from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They include:

Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to Mira Mar Court

Main Street closed from Mira Mar Court to U.S. 41

Osprey Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

Pineapple Avenue closed from State Street to First Street

Links Avenue from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard

First Street closed from Pineapple Avenue to Central Avenue

Central Avenue closed from Main Street to First Street

Gulfstream Avenue closed from Cocoanut to McAnsh Square

Vehicles not removed by the posted time will be towed at the owner’s expense. For information on towed vehicles, please contact Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.