Suncoast schools waiting for info on Pfizer vaccine, will notify families as more details made available

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As local parents wait for information regarding vaccine availability, officials with Manatee County Schools say they have no plan to offer the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children from 5-11 at this time, but will make sure they will pass pertinent information on to parents as it is received.

The District of Sarasota County Schools say it usually partners with the Department of Health to coordinate information and help make sure parents know where to look for the vaccine. The Board will share any updates with our families & employees as soon as more information becomes available as local health departments wait to receive its first shipments of Pfizer.

As of last week, The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota is currently waiting to receive a shipment of Pfizer vaccines for children five and older.

“Parents may be wondering where they can take their children to get vaccinated. The vaccine is not immediately available at all locations, as it is currently being shipped from Pfizer to providers,” read a statement from DOH-Sarasota.

According to the CDC, distribution has begun across the nation. Retail pharmacies, pediatrician offices, and other providers will be able to order the vaccine in the coming days. No health departments in the West Central Florida region, including Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties, have received the vaccine at this time. As the vaccine becomes available, additional announcements will be made.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.