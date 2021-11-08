Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sesame Street’s Big Bird announces that he has been vaccinated

(WNDU)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sesame Street’s celebrity bird announced he had received his COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter, prompting a lot of response on the social media site Monday.

Big Bird said he was feeling okay with the exception of sore wing. He received a reply from President Biden, who congratulated the character tweeting, “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

Though Big Bird’s last reported age is is listed as 6-years-old, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally issued its recommendation that 5- to 11-year-olds should receive the FDA-cleared vaccine. You can find a pharmacy with shots for kids here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No word yet on how the fire started
4 children and 2 adults injured in overnight apartment fire
WWSB Generic Stock 6
1 dead following crash in Venice
Traffic near Sarasota Memorial Hospital is flowing again Monday morning after a gas leak.
Gas leak closes U.S. 41 overnight near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Gabrielle Petito Foundation store up and running
Crist announces support for making Daylight Saving Time permanent

Latest News

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
Suncoast waiting for Pfizer vaccine for kids; schools say they’ll keep families informed
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Lakeland, announced the state is suing the federal government of...
DeSantis officially opens reelection campaign
Veterans Day Parade in Sarasota
Veterans Day Parade to be held this Thursday
Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Sarasota Florida JobLink job fair Wednesday,...
Job fair to be held this Wednesday with hundreds of jobs for Suncoast residents