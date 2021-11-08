Sesame Street’s Big Bird announces that he has been vaccinated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sesame Street’s celebrity bird announced he had received his COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter, prompting a lot of response on the social media site Monday.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

Big Bird said he was feeling okay with the exception of sore wing. He received a reply from President Biden, who congratulated the character tweeting, “Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

Though Big Bird’s last reported age is is listed as 6-years-old, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally issued its recommendation that 5- to 11-year-olds should receive the FDA-cleared vaccine. You can find a pharmacy with shots for kids here.

