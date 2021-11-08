Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota Police searching for 85-year-old man

Missing person in Sarasota
Missing person in Sarasota(Sarasota Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is searching for an 85-year-old man.

Billie Gayheart left his home on Overcup Oak Terrace in Sarasota on Thursday, Nov. 4, and has not returned. He left in an unknown direction in his vehicle, a 2017 Silver Toyota four-door Sedan with the Florida tag Z099V.

Police said he left home without his phone or medications. He has allegedly done this several times in the last few months but has returned home each time.

If you know where Gayheart is, call 911 or SPD at 941-263-6773.

