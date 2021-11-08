Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Return Home, a new veterans wellness center

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Operation Warrior Resolution is a local organization that provides support for veterans who are struggling with mental health. They have been vital in provided various and consistent resources to ensure that these service men and women get the support that they need.

With recent events such as the COVID-19 Pandemic and the fall of Afghanistan, the organization has had an influx of vets reaching out for help. Through their various programs like yoga, equine therapy, and retreats, the organization allows these veterans know that they are not alone.

However, an issue with the resource provided has been not having a centralized location for it. This is where Return Home comes in place. The new wellness center is a centralized location that combines all their resources so that it is a one-stop shop.

“We’re looking to create or build in the local area a veteran centered health home and what that’s going to be is a one stop shop for a comprehensive services and programs for veterans physical and mental health. This is the first of its kind. There are other places throughout the U.S. that may serve veterans and health capacity but the services and programs that we’re providing are truly innovative and revolutionary,” Kendra Simpkins, the CEO and President of Operation Warrior Resolution, explained.

This all in one location will be crucial for not only local veterans but vets across the nation. Zachary Garretson, a local vet, explained, “having one central location that’s easy to find, where you can just go and get everything you need, right there is, I mean, it’s gonna make the whole process so much easier. It’s already tough enough to recognize that you need the help. And then you have to go on this journey. To try to find that. That’s that’s a huge second step that that I think is often overlooked. And having having a one stop shop where you can go to get everything you need is going to be huge.”

The campaign is expected to hit the ground running by the beginning of next year. If you are a veteran or know of one that needs helps check out Operation Warrior Resolution’s website.

