Police: Homeless man arrested after repeated 911 calls when Salvation Army fills up

Richard Gillion
Richard Gillion(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police say a homeless man was arrested after repeated calls to 911 complaining that the Salvation Army was at capacity.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Richard Gillion arrived asking for housing at the Salvation Army but was informed by officers on scene that the shelter was full. Gillion refused to accept that the shelter was full and began repeatedly calling 911 to demand admittance. Officers left the scene but dispatch continued to receive calls from Gillion.

The officer stated that Gillion was not in medical duress. Officers returned to the scene to take Gillion in to custody for misuse of 911. The office also said he found a clear tube with burn marks on one end and a Brillo pad on the other, which the officer noted is a makeshift pipe to smoke crack cocaine.

Gillon was arrested and also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. His phone was collected as evidence.

