New trolley service announced in Sarasota hopes to make travel easier for tourists

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new free trolley service called the Bay Runner will begin to operate at the end of this month or beginning of next month, city officials voted last week.

The trolley route will take people from downtown Sarasota to St. Armands and Lido Key. The city commission voted to accept the new transportation 4-1.

They say the goal is to minimize car traffic through the roundabout construction and on the barrier islands. The city also wants to bring more people to businesses in both districts and the beach.

It’s a three-year contract and the project is funded in part by a three-year, $1.59 million grant from the Florida Department of Transportation but the total cost of the project is estimated to be cost $4.4 million.

The trolley will run seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight.

