Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Job fair to be held this Wednesday with hundreds of jobs for Suncoast residents

Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Sarasota Florida JobLink job fair Wednesday,...
Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Sarasota Florida JobLink job fair Wednesday, November 10th.(Florida JobLink)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 200 jobs will be filled at the annual Sarasota, Florida JobLink job fair this Wednesday.

The fair will be held at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, 975 University Parkway in Sarasota. on Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

JobLink is holding the mega Job Fair with 25 top area companies that will offer on-the-spot interviews. Jobs available at the job fair include: customer service, labor and construction, logistics, driving, food service, hospitality, law enforcement, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, tech, warehouse, education and more. Jobs are for the entire Tampa Bay area, not only Sarasota/Bradenton.

Employers that will be at the event include Amazon, Sarasota Memorial, Cowan Systems, City Of Bradenton, Walmart and many more.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No word yet on how the fire started
4 children and 2 adults injured in overnight apartment fire
WWSB Generic Stock 6
1 dead following crash in Venice
Gabrielle Petito Foundation store up and running
Crist announces support for making Daylight Saving Time permanent
More than 22 pounds of marijuana was seized.
Pot operation shut down in Port Charlotte

Latest News

An RN holds a vial with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 12 years at...
Suncoast schools waiting for info on Pfizer vaccine, will notify families as more details made available
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Lakeland, announced the state is suing the federal government of...
DeSantis officially opens reelection campaign
Veterans Day Parade in Sarasota
Veterans Day Parade to be held this Thursday
Winter the dolphin
‘Dolphin Tale’ star fighting infection, aquarium says