Gas prices drop a bit, but the holiday forecast may not be cheery

(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s getting a little cheaper to drive in Florida, as gas prices fell 3 cents last week, the AAA reports.

The state average is now $3.28 per gallon, after declining 3 cents last week, said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The price of crude oil, which has been the main driver of rising gas prices this year, dropped 7% last week, as domestic oil production and stocks logged weekly gains. It was the first real sign of weakness in the oil market in a month.

Unfortunately for motorists, half of that oil price drop was erased by the end of the week, as fuel demand continues to outpace global supplies.

“Gas prices may inch a little lower this week, following the recent declines in the oil and gasoline futures market,” Jenkins said. “Prices are still at seven-year highs and are likely to remain elevated through the holiday season, which will in turn keep upward pressure on prices at the pump.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.45), Fort Lauderdale ($3.34), Sebastian-Vero Beach ($3.33)

Least expensive metro markets – Sebring ($3.19), Punta Gorda ($3.20), The Villages ($3.22), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($3.23)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

