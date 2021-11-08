Gas leak closes U.S. 41 overnight near Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A gas leak near Sarasota Memorial Hospital shortly before midnight Monday closed a section of U.S. 41 at Waldemere Street, a hospital official said.

The leak was repaired and the road was reopened about 5 a.m., hospital spokeswoman Kim Savage said. While the leak was being repaired, patients wanting to use the main entrance or the emergency room were temporarily routed from Osprey Avenue.

Savage told ABC7 Monday the hospital’s ambulance entrance was still open. Other than closing two entrances, patent care was not affected. “All went smoothly,” she said via email.

