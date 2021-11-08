Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Dry air continues to filter in Monday

By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air and clear skies combine to create the perfect recipe for cool and crisp nights. That is what we saw this morning, and what we will see Tuesday morning.

Our high temperatures will rise a degree or two each day, until we will finally be back into the 80s by midweek. After Tuesday, our shifting winds will start to return moisture to our atmosphere and raise our night temperatures back into the 60s. It will be a slow process, but by Thursday we will see enough increase in moisture to support a few west moving showers or thunderstorms.

The next weather maker will arrive on Friday. That will be the arrival of what is becoming our ounce weekly cold front. After a few thunderstorms Friday night, our winds will shift from the south to the north by Saturday. This will bring in the next shot of cooler and drier air. Right now, it appears that a few showers and low clouds may linger on Saturday before skies turn sunny on Sunday.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will dip back into the 70s and perhaps even the upper 60s. Lows will lower into the 50s.

