DeSantis officially opens reelection campaign

Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Lakeland, announced the state is suing the federal government of...
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Lakeland, announced the state is suing the federal government of worker vaccine mandates.(The Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis filed paperwork Friday afternoon to run for reelection, state records show.

The pro forma documents names Robert Watkins as his campaign treasurer, and a signed document indicating DeSantis as a candidate for governor.

At a news conference Monday morning in Zephyrhills, DeSantis was asked about the filing but declined to make any formal statement. “We were going to put something out a little bit later, so stay tuned,” he said.

“We’re not going to be doing anything in terms of a public announcement until after the legislative session. But you have to prepare for these things.”

In a news release Monday, he laid out the foundation for his campaign. “When I became governor, I pledged to foster economic opportunity, support K-12 education, usher in a new era for Florida’s Everglades and water resources, ensure the integrity of our elections and stand for public safety and the rule of law,” DeSantis was quoted as saying.

DeSantis held Monday’s news conference ahead of next week’s special session of the Florida Legislature. DeSantis ordered the legislature back to Tallahassee to draft measures blocking federal vaccine mandates for large employers.

The special session begins Nov. 15 and could run until Nov. 19.

In announcing the special session in October, DeSantis said the issue can’t wait until the normal session next year.

“We want to provide protection for people,” DeSantis said. “We want to make it clear that in Florida your right to make a living is not contingent on these choices you’re making.”

The state of Florida has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the federal government from requiring Florida employees of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus.

The state is seeking a preliminary injunction to keep the Biden administration from enforcing orders signed last month stipulating that most federal employees and federal contractors, be vaccinated by Nov. 22.

