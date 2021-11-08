Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Charlotte County woman killed in domestic dispute, deputies say

David John Kolenda
David John Kolenda(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A domestic incident Sunday night turned fatal and a Punta Gorda man is in jail facing murder charges, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Taylor Road just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The found a woman inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to identify the shooter as 63-year-old David John Kolenda, Sheriff Bill Prummell said.

Kolenda was located a short time later near Jones Loop, where he surrendered, Prummell said.

The woman was taken to a hospital but later died of her injuries.

Kolenda is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond on second-degree murder and aggravated battery charges.

The investigation is ongoing, Prummell said.

