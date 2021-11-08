2 people arrested after allegedly stealing puppies in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing puppies in Largo, Florida and Manatee County deputies have confirmed earlier this week that this arrest is part of a larger puppy theft ring that involving a Manatee County pet store.

On April 4, 2021, Largo Police responded to 7190 Ulmerton Road for a burglary at All About Puppies. The front door of the business had been smashed and several empty cages were found. Surveillance video shows two individuals stealing 12 puppies by roughly shoving them inside of some backpacks.

More surveillance videos showed the suspect’s vehicle, helping detectives in the case. A “Be On The Lookout” was sent out and detectives in Largo connected with detectives in Manatee County, who said a similar incident happened in Manatee County.

After some information was found out about a potential suspect, both Manatee and Largo detectives found Ronnie Baker, who lived in Orange County. After joining with Orange County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found a witness who allegedly confirmed Baker had one of the dogs that were stolen.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant to Baker’s residence and found a brindle-colored female English bulldog that had been stolen. The bulldog had been cut open twice to replace the microchip.

More information found Baker with other puppies from the case, but detectives have not been able to locate them. They also found a second suspect who was allegedly involved in the burglary - Quantavious Williams.

Arrest warrants were issued for both Baker and Williams for the burglary in Largo. They are currently in jail in other jurisdictions, according to police.

***Case Update*** Case # 21-003768 Offenders: Ronnie Baker, B/M, DOB: 05/06/87 Quantavious Williams, B/M, DOB: 07/29/99 On April 4, 2021, Largo PD responded to 7190 Ulmerton Road in reference to a burglary that occurred to the "All About Puppies" business. The front door of the business had been smashed open and several empty cages were found within. Surveillance video showed that two suspects had stolen 12 puppies by roughly shoving them inside of backpacks. Detective Rogers was assigned the case and began his investigation. Surveillance video was located which produced a suspect vehicle. A BOLO was sent out and contact was made with a Manatee detective who advised of a similar incident in their jurisdiction. Possible suspect information was also obtained pointing both Manatee and Largo to Ronnie Baker, who lived in Orange County jurisdiction. Detective Rogers continued to piece together his investigation by using various databases and joining up with Orange County SO, whose assistance was vital to this investigation. The hard work put in revealed a witness who confirmed Baker had in his possession one of the dogs that was stolen in our case. Orange County SO served a residential search warrant to Baker's residence and located a brindle-colored female English bulldog from our incident. The bulldog was cut open twice to replace the micro-chip. Additional investigation yielded information showing Baker with other puppies from our case (but not located unfortunately) and tied in Williams as the second suspect involved in our burglary. Arrest warrants were issued for Baker and Williams for the burglary in Largo. They are presently incarcerated in other jurisdictions. Detective Rogers did an outstanding job working this case and going above and beyond to solve it. On 11/5/2021, OCSO held a new conference related to their portion of the investigation. See below: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=606623324085737 Posted by Largo Police Department on Monday, November 8, 2021

