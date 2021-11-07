Two More Chilly Mornings!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At least we’re warmer than Minneapolis! Far to the north, temps will hit the 60s again Sunday, 20 degrees above average. We top out near 70°, 12 degrees below average. And we have two more cool mornings in the 50s to start the work week, then we warm back to average by Thursday. We’re tracking another cold front that will move across the Suncoast late Friday. This one does not have as much moisture as last Friday’s front. But showers are still possible Friday and Saturday, and the cooler air returns for next weekend, too. At the beaches, no red tide for today, just breezy and cool.

Tropical Storm Wanda continues to spin in the North Atlantic. Other than that storm, the chance for new storm development is very low for at least the next five days, and likely even longer.

